Pursuit, foot chase lead to hour long standoff for Lawton police

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A suspect, who police say was originally being pulled over for speeding, ended up leading police on a pursuit and foot chase through a field before running into a neighborhood on Friday morning.
According to officials and radio traffic, the pursuit began on the west side of Lawton and ended near NW 49th and Smith. From there, the suspect ran through an open field towards the intersection of NW 50th Street and Santa Fe. Officers chased him but lost sight of him when he entered a backyard. Believing he had gone into a home in the 1600 block of NW 50th, officers setup a perimeter and began trying to make contact with him.
After over an hour of calling on the phone and attempting to make contact via bullhorn, a woman came to the door of the home and said she and her son were the only ones in the home. She allowed officers into the home where they confirmed the suspect was not there.
No other details about the suspect have been released. You can count on us to keep you updated if more information is released.
