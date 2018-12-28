Pursuit, foot chase lead to hour long standoff for Lawton police

According to officials and radio traffic, the pursuit began on the west side of Lawton and ended near NW 49th and Smith. From there, the suspect ran through an open field towards the intersection of NW 50th Street and Santa Fe. Officers chased him but lost sight of him when he entered a backyard. Believing he had gone into a home in the 1600 block of NW 50th, officers setup a perimeter and began trying to make contact with him.