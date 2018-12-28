Teen arrested for assaulting 3 year old

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls teen has been arrested after an April assault on a 3 year old child.
Court documents released Friday reveal 18 year old Collin Barrientos admitted to police he slapped the child across the face, causing bruising.
“Collin said he doesn’t know why but he hit the victim in the face," court documents say. "He said it was just a reflex.”
Police charged Barrientos with a felony count of Injury to a Child. A warrant was issued in August.
Barrientos was arrested by the Archer County Sheriff Office on December 20.
As of Friday afternoon, Barrientos does not appear on the Archer or Wichita County jail inmate rosters.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.