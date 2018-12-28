Texoma’s Most Wanted

Every Friday the WFPD and Crime Stoppers release a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
By Nicholas Davis | December 28, 2018 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 4:10 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Monica Renee Bazile

Black Female

DOB: 11-16-91

Blk/Bro 230 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraud with Intent to Obtain Control Substance

Amber Dawn Bowles

White Female

DOB: 04-04-98

Blo/Blu 120 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Jesse Olvera Jr.

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-19-98

Bro/Bro 225 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Manufacture of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g

Dustin Wachs

White Male

DOB: 10-12-90

Bro/Blu 140 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/200g

Cory Terrell Wade

Black Male

DOB: 10-08-88

Blk/Bro 225 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

