WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Monica Renee Bazile
Black Female
DOB: 11-16-91
Blk/Bro 230 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Fraud with Intent to Obtain Control Substance
Amber Dawn Bowles
White Female
DOB: 04-04-98
Blo/Blu 120 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
Jesse Olvera Jr.
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-19-98
Bro/Bro 225 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Manufacture of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g
Dustin Wachs
White Male
DOB: 10-12-90
Bro/Blu 140 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 O/4g - U/200g
Cory Terrell Wade
Black Male
DOB: 10-08-88
Blk/Bro 225 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g
