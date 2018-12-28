Thousands demonstrate in Sudan against Bashir's rule

It's too soon to speculate on whether these relatively modest numbers could force Bashir to step down, but they might embolden top army commanders to counsel the president to quit in the nation's interest, although another general at the helm is unlikely to placate the Sudanese. A protracted uprising would paralyze the country and turn into the kind of chaos seen in Libya, whose 2011 revolt turned into a civil war that has left the country divided to this day.