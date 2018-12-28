UPDATE: Details released in Thursday afternoon Lawton shooting which sent one to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A few details of a Lawton shooting which sent one man to the hospital have been released.
According to an incident report, the victim told police he was walking in the 1600 block of NW Lincoln when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside him. A passenger in the vehicle rolled down the window and fired one round at the victim, hitting him in the arm and grazing his chest. The car then left the scene.
The victim was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital by a family member who was nearby. When police were called to the hospital the victim told them the shooting could have been gang related but he would not cooperate with police.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
