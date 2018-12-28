WFPD: Armed robbery suspect found hiding in closet

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police say a suspect in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon has been located.
Officers were called to a motel in the 600 block of Central Freeway East just before 1:00 p.m. after the victim reported a man pulled a gun on him in the parking lot and demanded money.
The suspect fled, empty handed, when the victim called 911.
Officers received a tip that the suspect, 50-year-old Barry Jones was hiding in an apartment in the 1200 block of Austin Street.
Police found Jones hiding in a closet after a resident gave them permission to search.
Police say Jones later admitted he used a BB gun in the robbery, saying he threw the gun in the river after police were called.
Jones has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation from Travis County.
As of late Friday morning, he remains in the Wichita County Jail with no set bond.
