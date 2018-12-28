WFPD: Suspect handcuffed to hospital bed assaults cop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police arrested a man they say kicked an officer in the side of his face while handcuffed to a hospital bed at United Regional Hospital.
Police say 32-year-old Ezell Johnson was detained on an Emergency Detention Order when he was taken to the United Regional Health Center for elevated blood pressure.
Court documents say Johnson was irate and vulgar while in the exam room. He was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
Two officers were helping a nurse restrain Johnson so a shot could be given when he allegedly kicked the side of one of the officer’s face.
“The [kick] was so forceful that it caused [the officer] to stumble back and momentarily lose his balance," a probable cause affidavit reads.
The officer was injured by the blow, suffering a large amount of swelling, a cut inside his mouth, and his ear piece was shoved into his ear canal causing pain and a ringing sensation.
Johnson was arrested for Assault on a public servant. As of Friday afternoon, he remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
The officer was treated and released from the United Regional Hospital.
