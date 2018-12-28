Wichita Falls family left with damaged home after storm grateful to be alive

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls family is grateful to be alive after their house was hit by Wednesday night’s powerful storm.
For Evelyn Stokes and her family, experiencing the storm was terrifying.
“We heard like the rattling of the wind chimes real loud, and then I heard just a noise. It was indescribable. It was just like a ‘Woosh’ type thing,” She said.
After that, everything went pitch black. Evelyn said, “My poor grandson he was scared last night, he was shaken.”
The next morning, the family woke up to a shocking sight.
“We had damage all in the front yard, all in our neighbors’ yard. My husband happened to be in the office where the window just crashed through,” Evelyn remembers.
Wires hang along the side of the Stokes' house as physical evidence showing that the they have been living without power since last night's storm.
Everywhere they turn, there are more reminders of just how powerful the winds were. Neighbors banded together with the family to pick up the hundreds of branches scattered all around their house.
They loaded multiple trailers with branches that they took to Wichita Falls Transfer Station.
Even with debris all across their yard, branches wedged in their guest home, and her son’s car windshield smashed in by a tree, Evelyn sees the bigger picture.
“You know you learn to appreciate what God has given you. Thank God we all got out of it safely, and we were fine.” Evelyn said.
