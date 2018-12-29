Are you a Marvel or DC-Universe fan?

Are you a Marvel or DC-Universe fan?
The Wichita Falls Public Library held a DC-Marvel Fan-off event Saturday. (Source: KAUZ)
By Nicholas Davis | December 29, 2018 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 4:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Which fandom is the best? Marvel or the DC Universe?

Fans of each set out to find out Saturday afternoon at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

The DC-Marvel Fan-Off event included crafts for kids, movies including Wonder Woman and The Incredible Hulk and to cap the event off, they had a trivia contest.

The losing team had to have their picture taken with the other team’s banner.

Other upcoming events at the library include a Fellowship of the Ring Interactive event next Thursday, January 3.

The first film of the Lord of the Rings franchise will be shown, with a little bit of a twist.

And we’re told Gandalf will even make an appearance.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.