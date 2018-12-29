Are you a Marvel or DC-Universe fan?

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Which fandom is the best? Marvel or the DC Universe?
Fans of each set out to find out Saturday afternoon at the Wichita Falls Public Library.
The DC-Marvel Fan-Off event included crafts for kids, movies including Wonder Woman and The Incredible Hulk and to cap the event off, they had a trivia contest.
The losing team had to have their picture taken with the other team’s banner.
Other upcoming events at the library include a Fellowship of the Ring Interactive event next Thursday, January 3.
The first film of the Lord of the Rings franchise will be shown, with a little bit of a twist.
And we’re told Gandalf will even make an appearance.
