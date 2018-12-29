Dexter Learning opens doors for free workshops

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Dexter Learning set out ot help kids learn to write code with a workshop Saturday afternoon.
Participants first learned about algorithms by designing their own dance using a written code.
Next they opened their computers to design a piece of artwork using the new skills they were taught.
The end result varied depending on each student’s algorithm.
Dexter’s Chief Technology Officer Bryant Vergara says events like the one held today are a part of an outreach effort by the tech startup.
“We really just wanna get the community to be not so afraid of STEM and coding and tech stuff,” Vergara said. “We’ll be hosint workshops like these for the next month or so. Every week. For about an hour or so. We just want people in our space and checking it out.”
Dexter Learning will host creative art with code events again on January 5 and 12.
Other upcoming events include a six week course on becoming a web developer.
You can learn more by visiting Dexter Learning on Facebook.
