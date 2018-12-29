Flooding impacts WC properties, roadways & bridges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Joe Miller has water from the Wichita River spilling into his backyard.
Miller lives near FM 369 in Wichita County. On Friday he said he has never seen the water this high.
Miller said he is worried some of his property could get damaged if it continues to creep closer to his home.
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom knows serious flooding like this has the potential to damage property like Miller's.
A reason the county issued a Declaration of Disaster Friday morning.
Gossom said it could help the county get aid from the State quicker. It also allows them to declare evacuations if necessary.
“It’s more of an administrative positioning so that if there is any chance that we can receive assistance from the state or federal government than we are lining ourselves up to get that,” Gossom said.
Gossom adds high water has impacted roads and caused significant damage to bridges and culverts.
County commissioner Jeff Watts posted a video on Facebook showing a part of FM 368 south of Iowa Park flooded.
Gossom said right now they are working to get a list of the roads and bridges that were damaged and estimates of how much repairs will cost.
“I don’t look for us to have immediate qualification, we are going to go ahead and start making the repairs," said Gossom.
As for Miller he hopes the water goes down ASAP.
At this time Gossom said he is estimating there is several hundred thousand dollars of damage in the county.
