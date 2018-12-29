Last weekend of 2018 looks cold

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight. Winds will continue to be out of the north which means we will see a cold weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely stay in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. a few snow flurries may sneak into our western region, but overall we will be cold and dry. We will see a brief warm up on New Years Eve with highs in the 50s, but by midnight temperatures will likely be in the lower 30s and 20s. We will start off 2019 with highs only in the 30s.