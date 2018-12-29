Man throws dogs from balcony during argument with wife, police say

CHICAGO (WGN/CNN) – A man has been charged after throwing two small dogs off a second-floor balcony during a fight with his wife in the West Town neighborhood.
“Well, we were outside yesterday, and we were cleaning out the driveway cause there were some leaves, and we saw some people, and they looked like they were searching for someone. And they kept calling the dog, Flo, by name,” said neighbor Shari Salsburg.
Flo, a Chihuahua, is one of two dogs Chicago police say 51-year-old Jerald Jeske threw from the balcony.
“It’s a terrible thing to happen at Christmas, especially,” Salsburg said. “I mean, it’s terrible any time, but I just can’t imagine.”
It started on Christmas Eve. Jeske and his wife of 18 months were just getting home from a family party and got into an argument in their vehicle.
Police say Jeske told her, “You love those dogs more than you love me.”
In bond court Wednesday, the state attorney’s office says the victim’s home surveillance video shows Jeske opening the second-floor patio door and throwing both dogs over the balcony.
"To find out, yeah, somebody actually threw the dog off the balcony, both dogs, is just heartbreaking. I just feel so awful," Salsburg said.
The older Chihuahua, a 16-year-old female, has died. Its daughter, 14-year-old Flo, is still missing.
Neighbors are horrified and hope they can help find her.
"If I find it, I'll definitely let them know,” Salsburg said.
Copyright 2018 WGN via CNN. All rights reserved.