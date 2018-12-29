MSU’s College of Education earns national recognition

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Midwestern State University is once again being nationally recognized. This time it is for its Teacher preparation program. The program is now one of just 52 in the U.S. to receive accreditation.
Laci Hohertz is studying to become a 6th grade teacher. Her exams are in a classroom, but she is not the student.
“The actual lessons that we taught in front of the teachers, those are our tests, our final,” she said.
Laci and other MSU College of Education students are graded on their ability to actually teach.
It is one of the reasons why the college was one of 52 schools in the nation to receive recognition from The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
Even better is the fact that MSU's program heavily depends on Wichita Falls ISD and Burkburnett ISD to let their teachers in training into their classrooms.
It is a unique relationship that has allowed students like Laci to work with mentors in the classroom that also went through the program themselves
“It makes me feel like they understand, and like they know where we’re at. They know how it felt and they were in our shoes,” she said.
Dean of the College of Education Dr. Matthew Capps says the program has led to a 100% hiring rate for the college graduates.
“Some of the comments I get from principles is ‘It’s like hiring a teacher with a year of experience,’ because of how the program is designed,” he said.
MSU is the only university in Texas to gain national accreditation this year.
“I'm really proud of what we were able to do. It was not an easy process. We are not required in the state to have national accreditation. It's something that we chose to do,” he said.
That desire to rise above and beyond spreads to the students in the College of Education too.
Because of her own experience with her college professors and mentors, Laci hopes to one day earn her doctorate and help others earn their degree to work in the classroom as well. “They are who I strive to be like whenever I become a teacher,” she said.
