WF city leaders looking forward to 2019

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - With the beginning of a new year just days away, Wichita Falls city leaders are eager to get started after a great 2018.
“We had a strong strategic plan, we got some new councilors.” said Mayor Stephen Santellana. “Financially we’re doing really well with sales tax revenue,and lot of good projects have been completed.”
Mayor Santellana said he’s also noticed a lot of growth this year.
“I know we’ve got a lot of growth at MSU, and a lot of growth at Sheppard Air Force Base,” said Mayor Santellana. “All of those things play a part to everything we’re doing here in Wichita Falls.”
Growth plus getting re-elected as Mayor, were on his 2018 new year’s resolution list, that he was able to mark off.
“I’m glad I got re-elected. That’s another two years helping run the city,” said Mayor Santellana. “I got some new counselors and we have a really strong council. I think the new members that came on right now are a little quiet but I think they’re just as strong as the councilors before.”
While the bond and midterm elections kept city officials busy this year, the CEO/President of Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said there was a lot going on with economic development, especially in existing employer expansion.
“We had quite a few major expansions that added jobs in capital investment,” said Florsheim.
He said this year, people were given more options.
“We’ve seen a lot of new developments with restaurants and retail and not just chains but local as well and all over town,” said Florsheim. “You keep seeing more vacant buildings becoming occupied.”
After a successful 2018, both Florsheim and Mayor Santellana say they are excited to kick off the new year.
“We will continue to not only focus on recruiting companies to move here or expand to here, but what can we do additionally to help our existing companies to become more competitive, bigger, hire more people and make money here in Wichita Falls,” said Florsheim.
Mayor Santella said he plans to increase those relationships with Sheppard Air Force Base, Midwestern State University, and Vernon college.
