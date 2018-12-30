Disabled teen’s wheelchair stolen on Christmas Day in NY

QUEENS, NY (WCBS/CNN) - Michelle Martinez Molina has Rett syndrome, which is a genetic brain disorder leaving her unable to talk beyond a few words like mama and papa.
The teenager also relies on a wheelchair.
The one she had was stolen from outside her family's apartment building on Christmas night.
Michelle's fraternal twin Giselle said she's heartsick someone would victimize their family and leave her sister stranded.
"I would say it's very inhumane," said Giselle
"They don't need it. I don't understand why you would take it. It's very inconsiderate because you're not thinking about how it affects us, we really need it," she continued.
Michelle’s family found the wheelchair too heavy and wide to make it up to the very narrow staircase to the second-floor apartment, so they kept it outside tucked away and locked up.
A search by Michelle’s father and investigators so far, has failed to turn up surveillance video of the crime as it happened.
The family hopes there is video elsewhere of someone with the chair.
The wheelchair was not a motorized one, but it cost $5,000 and Michelle’s father said replacing it will be a financial hardship for the family.
The family received a smaller loaner wheelchair from a friend, but it's only for one week.
"She needs the wheelchair to go to school, or she will have to stay home," her father said.
