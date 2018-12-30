Driver killed after crashing into bridge pillar overnight in WF

The crash happened on Old Jacksboro Highway underneath the Central Freeway Bridge. (Source: KAUZ)
By Nicholas Davis | December 30, 2019 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 4:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police say a 23 year old man was killed early Sunday morning after hitting a bridge pillar on Jacksboro Highway.

The crash happened at around 2:00 a.m. under the bridge for Central Freeway East, according to a press release by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Zachary Shane Montgomery, 23, was driving east on Jacksboro Highway at a high rate of speed.

Montgomery lost control of the 2017 Kia Optima, hitting a concrete bridge pillar.

Montgomery was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

