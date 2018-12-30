Journalist group says year's 94 killings end recent decline

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, May 31, 2018, a man carries a portrait of slain journalist Hector Gonzalez Antonio as his daughter, left, mourns during his funeral in Mexico City. Gonzalez, who worked with the national newspaper Excelsior, was found beaten to death in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the state that shares a border with Texas. The International Federation of Journalists says in a report set for release Monday Dec. 31, 2018, that 11 Mexico journalists were killed, among 94 people working in the media industry killed this year, 12 more than in 2017.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE) (Marco Ugarte)