Toddler hospitalized after driving off with, crashing father’s motorcycle

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL (WSVN/CNN) - A 3-year-old girl and her father are recovering from their injuries after the toddler drove and crashed the father’s 3-wheeled motorcycle and the man was dragged behind as he tried to stop it.
Investigators say the incident happened Wednesday evening after the father parked his motorcycle, which police believe was a BRP Can-Am Spyder Roadster, outside a Northeast Miami-Dade home.
When the family heard the noise of the engine revving, the father looked outside and saw the motorcycle headed down the street, driven by his 3-year-old daughter, police say.
The father rushed after the motorcycle, trying to get on to stop it, as it headed into traffic. He was dragged behind on the asphalt street until he fell off.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the girl inside the motorcycle, dragging her father through an intersection, before she flies out.
The motorcycle stopped when it crashed into a barrier wall.
Witnesses, including a nurse, stopped to aid the toddler before paramedics arrived to rush her to the hospital.
Family members say she is expected to be OK. It is unknown what injuries she sustained.
The motorcycle was towed from the scene, and investigators are looking into the incident.
The Florida Department of Children and Families launched a child protective investigation, but it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.
Police say this is a reminder to secure vehicles, particularly around small children.
