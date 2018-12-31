After Highs in the 50s Monday, a Cold Front Blasts in Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The good news is, we’ll see sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. The bad news is, another cold front arrives tonight and the next couple of days will be very cold. Last night, parts of Texoma landed a third to a half inch of rain. The disturbance that brought the rain is quickly moving east and we expect clouds to give way to sunshine later today. This afternoon will be the warmest since last Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.
A cold front, now over Colorado will sweep through tonight bringing another big dose of cold air. Wednesday will be our coldest day in a while with temperatures in the 20s all day and a chance of snow in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm up beginning Thursday and we hope to see highs in the 60s by the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
