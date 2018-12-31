Court extends detention for Nissan ex-chair Ghosn by 10 days

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2018, file photo, pigeons fly near Tokyo Detention Center, where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and another former executive Greg Kelly, are being detained, in Tokyo. A Japanese news report says former Nissan chairman Ghosn will be detained at least through Jan. 11, 2019. Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades saving the Japanese automaker from near bankruptcy, was arrested Nov. 19, 2018, on suspicion of falsifying financial reports.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (AP)