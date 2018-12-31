Revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year

A test is performed in New York's Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, of the New Year's Eve ball that will be lit and sent up a 130-foot pole atop One Times Square to mark the start of the 2019 new year. Organizers of the annual event say the ball, illuminated by LEDs and enhanced by Waterford Crystal triangles, is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns to create a spectacular kaleidoscope effect. (AP Photo/Julie Walker) (AP)