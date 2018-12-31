Russia: 4 dead in apartment collapse, apparent gas explosion

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry taken from tv footage shows Emergency Situations employees working at the scene of a collapsed section of an apartment building, in Magnitigorsk, Russia, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Dozens of people are believed to be under the rubble after a gas explosion in a house in Russia's Urals city of Magnitogorsk, Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region said on Monday.(Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)