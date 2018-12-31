WFPD on high alert ahead of New Years Eve celebrations

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Texomans are preparing for tomorrow nights celebrations and Wichita Falls police department is asking drivers to make smart decisions when it comes to driving.
This New Years Eve Wichita Falls Police Department will be on high-alert as party-goers bring in the New Year. Reports show from Christmas thru the New Years day alcohol -related death rose more than 30% last year. Jeff Hughes from WFPD says they are prepared to be out all night.
“There are going to be multiple jurisdiction out and about on NYE and New Years days around this holiday to prevent drinking and driving prevent people driving while they are intoxicated,” said Hughes.
Hughes says driver should be aware of the consequences they could face driving intoxicated.
“Not only are the fines substantial, getting arrested be then there is also the ultimate risk of hurting yourself or someone else there is being involved in an ding in a DWI collision,” said Hughes.
Huges says signs of drinking could be swerving between lanes and excessive speed fast or slow the driver could be drunk.
" So if you see anything like that defiantly give us a call 7205000 or if they are out on the HWY in front of you that would constitute an emergency because response as quick as and in that case it would be 911," Hughes
Staying off the road during specific hours may help avoid potential drunk drivers.
“Try to stay off the roads 8 pm and 3 am statistically that what time most crashes occur,”said Hughes
New Year Eve party-goers should remember ride-share services and AAA’s Tipsy Tow program are available to them this holiday weekend.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.