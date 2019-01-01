Christ Academy boys basketball wins first trophy in program history

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
For the first time in 10 years, the Christ Academy boys basketball team can add a trophy to the trophy case.
This weekend, the Warriors took home third place in the Patterson Holiday Classic at Wichita Christian and it is the first trophy in the 10 years of boys basketball at Christ Academy.
Coach Mitchell says this trophy is just the beginning for this team and the program.
“It’s a buy-in, Christ Academy head coach Patrick Mitchell said. ”These folks took me in as a coach, with the impression that I am going to build something besides a volleyball dynasty. So that’s what it means. It’s the first step of many to making Christ Academy a dual powerhouse in Wichita Falls."
The Warriors won third with only seven players, but that doesn’t matter to them.
Their motto is seven strong and coach Mitchell says the heart of the seven is worth more than a full team of players.
