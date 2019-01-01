Floodgates were used during weekend flooding

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Some residents who live on the east side of Wichita Falls have dealt with flooding problems city leaders who say they are working on the issue.
Over the weekend the east side of was hit hard by flood waters causing drivers to make detour, hurting local businesses with roads being closed
and even one family being stuck in their home. Officials say their doing the best they can. Every time it rains many residents who live on the east side of Wichita Falls are on edge.
They say roads leading to their homes turn into rivers quick but City leaders say there’s no clear cut solution..
Public works engineer Teresa Rose said they have tools that allow them to forecast water levels but they are *only predictions."
“We had originally predicted the river to crest on Friday morning at 16 or 17 ft and it more rapidly than we expected,”said Rose
When they realized it was still rising they got straight to work.
“So what we did was we went ahead and set up crews and started working crews 24/7 from Friday afternoon until this morning,we were at the Duncan street flood gate pumping out water but unfortunately the water continued to rise and didn’t crest until Saturday morning so we had back flow from the drainage system, ”said Rose
Rose says-- Much of the Eastern part of the city is considered a flood plain adding it sits at a low level --meaning water from parts of the falls and even Vernon drains here.. and has no where else to go.
Rose says the Duncan channel located off of Duncan street and is a floodgate to help the Eastside drain water but this last big rain. the water was too much...and backed up into the street.
Mayor Stephen Santellana says he knows there’s a problem and this what he had to say.
"I’ve been working with Councilor Chenault as she has been receiving many calls from her district. Its not any easy solutions.
East side has had flooding issues for as long as I have lived in Wichita Falls. I am not sure what the solution maybe but I do know that we all share the same concerns as the residents.
This latest event was mostly street flooding which was immediately barricaded and observed until the water receded."
I asked Rose if she thought they could do some more for the Eastside residents.
“The region and the massiveness of the issue is so large that there really isn’t a project that you can do or afford to do without taking people homes or doing something major expensive that economically not feasible.”
When asked about a flood like the one 2007 Teresa said it is very unlikely to occur.
