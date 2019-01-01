Mattis to hand over Defense Department reins at midnight, as Syria looms large

(CNN) - Before the stroke of midnight, the Pentagon will make a classified phone call transferring the power of Defense Secretary from James Mattis to acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.
Before leaving, Mattis sent a final message to the troops, including what some see as a last dig at President Donald Trump’s isolationism, telling the nation's warriors to "keep the faith in our country and hold fast, alongside our allies, aligned against our foes."
Shanahan takes over on Tuesday, New Year’s Day, with perhaps his first task being to sort out what Trump really wants to do about withdrawing troops from Syria.
Just Monday the president signaled a change in the speed with which the U.S. is withdrawing troops from Syria, tweeting "we're slowly sending our troops back home.”
It was a notable departure from what Trump said in a White House video posted nearly two weeks ago.
"They're all coming back and they're coming back now,” he said then.
He also tweeted that "ISIS is mostly gone,” another change, from only a few days ago, when he declared, "We have defeated ISIS in Syria."
Military leaders have said that is not the case.
The tweets came on the heels of a lunch with one of the president’s closest allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is adamantly opposed to a rapid withdrawal.
"The president is thinking long and hard about Syria, how to withdraw our forces, but at the same time achieve our national security interests, which are to make sure that ISIS is destroyed, they never come back, that our allies the Kurds are protected, and that Iran doesn't become the big winner of our leaving,” Graham said. “So I think we're in a pause situation."
But it’s not clear, then, what happens now.
Retired Army officer Mark Hertling, once the Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and the Seventh Army, said it appeared that Graham had swayed the president.
"In this particular situation it sounds like Senator Graham is saying, "Hey, I got to the president and I'm hoping he rethinks his decision,” Hertling said.
Trump’s seeming indecision has left both allies and enemies confused.
"The problem is the president already announced it to the world, and there are both friends and foes alike who are taking his last announcement of over a week ago thinking that's what we are going to do,” Hertling said.
Graham, though, said that he did not mean to suggest the president is going back on his withdrawal decision.
In another tweet on Monday, the president said that, "If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria - which was an ISIS-loaded mess when I became president - they would be a national hero."
