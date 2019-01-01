NASA spacecraft’s deep-space flyby a success

This composite image made available by NASA shows the Kuiper Belt object nicknamed "Ultima Thule," indicated by the crosshairs at center, with stars surrounding it on Aug. 16, 2018, made by the New Horizons spacecraft. The brightness of the stars was subtracted from the final image using a separate photo from September 2017, before the object itself could be detected. New imagery of the object is expected to be released later Tuesday after successful completion of a flyby by New Horizons. (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP) (AP)