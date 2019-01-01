NASA spacecraft’s deep-space flyby a success

(RNN) - For NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, it’s mission accomplished.
The spacecraft successfully flew by an object about the size of Washington DC in the extreme outer solar system.
The object is called Ultima Thule, which is a medieval term for “beyond the known world.”
The most distant object ever explored by the space agency, it lies in the outer edge of the solar system, more than 4 billion miles from earth.
Experts believe the icy mass hasn’t changed much in more than 4 billion years, which should hold some clues about the early history of the solar system.
“We don’t have a lot of information on the composition that’s one of the things we’re really excited to learn,” said Kelsi Singer, mission co-investigator.
