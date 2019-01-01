As one NASA spacecraft reaches world beyond Pluto, another reaches tiny asteroid

LAUREL, MD (AP) — As New Year’s Day approached, two separate NASA spacecraft hurtled toward different milestones.
A billion miles beyond Pluto, the New Horizons explorer, which yielded the first close-up views of Pluto more than three years ago, neared a rendezvous with a tiny, icy world in what would make it the most distant cosmic body ever explored by humankind.
New Horizons was on course to fly past the mysterious, primitive object nicknamed Ultima Thule at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft set a pair of records relatively closer to home. Just 70 million miles from Earth ,the spacecraft entered orbit around the asteroid Bennu.
At just 1,600 feet across, Bennu is the smallest celestial body ever orbited by a spacecraft. Its laps, at roughly a mile above the asteroid’s surface, are also the shortest ever.
New Horizons is set to reach Ultima Thule more than 4 billion miles from Earth, so far away that it will be 10 hours before flight controllers find out whether the spacecraft survived the flyby.
A few black-and-white pictures might be available within an hour or two of that official confirmation, but the highly anticipated close-up shots won't be ready until later Tuesday or Wednesday, in color, it is hoped.
“Today is the day we explore worlds farther than ever in history!! EVER,” tweeted lead scientist Alan Stern.
Stern said Monday from Mission Control at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel that the team has worked years for this moment and now, "It's happening!!"
Between New Horizons and Osiris-Rex, NASA marks an auspicious beginning to 2019.
The agency will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s footsteps on the moon in July 1969 in the year to come. And just a week ago, NASA marked the golden anniversary of Apollo 8, astronauts' first flight to the moon.
"Ultima Thule is 17,000 times as far away as the 'giant leap' of Apollo's lunar missions. The exploration at Ultima Thule is a fitting way to honor the brash exploration and boldness that was Apollo," Stern wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times.
New Horizons — the size of a baby grand piano — was expected to fly within 2,200 miles of Ultima Thule, considerably closer than the Pluto encounter of 2015.
Ultima Thule was unknown until 2014, eight years after New Horizons departed Earth. It was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope and added to New Horizons' itinerary.
New Horizon’s seven science instruments were to continue collecting data for four hours after the flyby. Then the spacecraft was to turn briefly toward Earth to transmit word of success. Radio signals take over six hours to cover the distance to Earth.
Scientists believe there should be no rings or moons around Ultima Thule that might endanger New Horizons. At a speed of 31,500 mph, New Horizons could easily be knocked out by a rice-sized particle.
The risk added to the excitement.
Osiris-Rex’s goal is to grab gravel samples in 2020 for return to Earth in 2023.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.