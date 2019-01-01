WF residents share New Year’s resolutions

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Whether you call them goals or resolutions, the start of the year brings the feeling of new beginnings.
The city of Wichita Falls will play a big part in the plans that some residents have for 2019. This is especially true for customers who spent their New Year’s Eve downtown at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company.
Janet Slack wants to reconnect with family, “My New Year's resolution is to spend more time with my newly found actual niece and her family this next year, and to be with all my family more so.”
Carol Richardson wants to take time to explore, “My resolution is to take more vacations.”
While Terry Edge plans to find her way back home, “I’m a travel nurse but I’m a Wichita Falls resident. My goal is to hang out more in Wichita Falls, to enjoy my family and friends, and just live a better life.”
Some got a head start on that resolution by celebrating the new year here.
Phoenix resident and Wichita Falls native Brooke Coleman said, “My resolution would be to come back to Wichita Falls and see family more often.”
For many of us, we prefer to hold off on our resolutions until the new year officially begins.
“My New Year’s resolution is to work out more and drink less. This is my last hurrah today, so cheers,” Jesse Vassallo said as he raised his glass of beer in the air, topping of 2018.
