Winter Storm moves in Wednesday and Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - First Alert Weather Days are in place for a Winter Storm expected to impact the region. Temperatures are dropping as we ring in the New Year. A cold front has winds gusty. Reel feel temperatures will be in the teen by Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s. The next storm system brings rain to Texas. Starting Wednesday we will likely see freezing rain starting around lunchtime. Freezing rain will become a wintry mix of sleet and snow into the evening. Snow will be possible overnight and into Thursday morning. Overall we do expect travel delays. The good news is we look warmer and sunnier as we head into the new year.