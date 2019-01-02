Boy, 9, shot in stomach by New Year’s gunfire while setting off fireworks with family

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) - Police are investigating what they believe was celebratory gunfire after a 9-year-old boy spent his first hours of the new year in the hospital having a bullet removed from his stomach.
The family of 9-year-old Alfonso Vazquez-Naua decided to set off fireworks shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day in their Atlanta neighborhood.
But the fun quickly turned to chaos when Alfonso was shot in the stomach by what police believe was celebratory gunfire.
"They just came outside to do fireworks, and they were just having fun,” family friend Luis Chavez said. "I was hearing screaming 'bullets, bullets' in Spanish."
Alfonso was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a bullet. He is said to be recovering.
Cases of celebratory gunfire injuring people on New Year’s Day is nothing new, and police continue to warn about the dangers.
Alfonso’s father, too, is urging everyone to refrain from the practice, according to Chavez.
"He says shooting in the air just for fun on New Year’s is dangerous. There’s no reason for people to do that because kids can get hurt and adults can get hurt,” Chavez said.
Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
