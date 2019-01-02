FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Impacts Texoma Through Thursday night

The bad news for Thursday is we could see significant snow, maybe sleet. The good news is, temperatures might be in the low 30s while snow is falling, which may limit significant travel problems, at least on main highways. As is goes in Texoma, it’s not a cut and dried forecast. Details of the event have yet to be revealed. Be prepared for what could be problematic driving conditions tonight through Thursday evening. We’re back to sunshine Friday and warming temperatures into the weekend.