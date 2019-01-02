FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Impacts Texoma Through Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Significant winter storm will impact Texas and Oklahoma between now and Thursday evening with a chance of freezing rain and light snow today, then accumulating sleet and snow tomorrow. Today, temperatures will range from 27 to 33 degrees through late afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 20s, bridges and overpasses will have to be watched where precipitation is falling.
The bad news for Thursday is we could see significant snow, maybe sleet. The good news is, temperatures might be in the low 30s while snow is falling, which may limit significant travel problems, at least on main highways. As is goes in Texoma, it’s not a cut and dried forecast. Details of the event have yet to be revealed. Be prepared for what could be problematic driving conditions tonight through Thursday evening. We’re back to sunshine Friday and warming temperatures into the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.