Ohio State’s gritty play leads to 28-23 win over Washington Huskies

PASADENA, CA (WOIO) - Urban Meyer’s final game as Ohio State’s head coach won’t soon be forgotten as the Buckeyes took control of and won the 105th annual Rose Bowl Tuesday night.
The no. 6-ranked Buckeyes (12-1) went up 7-3 after QB Dwayne Haskins found Paris Campbell for a 12-yard TD early in the first quarter.
The Buckeyes improved their lead to 14-3 to start the second quarter when Haskins connected with wide receiver Johnny Dixon in the end zone.
Then to end the half, the OSU quaterback whipped a red zone pass to Rashod Berry to put the Buckeyes up 21-3.
To start the third quarter, the hard hits didn’t stop as OSU continued to throttle the Huskies on both sides of the ball.
The Huskies made a late-game run, but it was too little too late.
Final score: 28-23, Buckeyes
