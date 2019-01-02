Suspected migrant smuggler missing after boat capsizes near Florida

(CNN) - The search continues for two people who went missing after a boat capsized off the southern coast of Florida.
It's believed one of those missing is a suspected migrant smuggler.
The Coast Guard said the boat capsized Sunday night. The vessel was traveling from the Bahamas to Miami in an apparent migrant smuggling trip.
Nine people on board the boat were rescued, but a Bahamian national believed to be a smuggler remains missing, as is a 9-year-old Haitian child.
The Coast Guard is centering its search about 46 miles east of Jupiter Inlet.
