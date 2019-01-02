Wichita County Oath of Office Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Fourteen elected officials in Wichita County have now been officially sworn in today at the Wichita County courthouse.
In a standing room only 30th district courtroom 14 elected official raised one hand in the air and put the other on a bible while agreeing to execute the duties required of them.
Judge Woody Gossom said transition leaves him with mixed emotions.
“We’re excited, you miss others as they retire and depart but then we have a chance to work with the news ones coming in, bring them into the County family fold and hopefully present to them the right things so they can do their jobs right,” said Judge Gossom.
Newly elected Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson says he’s prepared and ready serve his community.
“I’ve already attended some training in Austin to help me prepare for this position,”said Justice of the Peace, Robert Johnson.
and after getting one last thing
“ They just passed on the keys so now i’m ready to get started,”said Johnson.
District Attorney John Gillespie say’s he eager to put plans in motion and be the leader his office needs.
“Be in the court room and led by that office by example, my heart and passion is to prosecute criminal sex offenders, murders, and the rest of the office is going to see me in court fighting for justice and that’s going to set the tone for the entire office”said D.A Gillespie.
Not a bad way to spend New Years Day an oath of Office with family and friends.
