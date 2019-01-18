Two kids collect thousands of pounds of food for PETS clinic

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Two Texoma kids are making a big difference at a local animal clinic.
Kresee and Kohen have been collecting pet food over their Christmas break for the last four years.
These kids manages to collect almost 5,000 pounds this year along.
The two even asked for bags of pet food in lieu of birthday presents every year.
The food is donated to the P.E.T.S. clinic in Wichita Falls, who say they are thankful to both of them for helping supply a pantry which serves food to over five hundred clients every month.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.