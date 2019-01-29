Young Co. Sheriff’s Deputy helps track down dogs in need

YOUNG COUNTY, TX (TNN) - A deputy with the Young County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for his work to help animals in need.
A post to the Humane Society of Young County’s Facebook page on Monday night praised Deputy Dan Birbeck.
Officials with the humane society said they received a call on Monday afternoon about a brown dog being on the side of the road. But they were not able to find the dog before sundown.
That is where Deputy Birbeck came in. Humane society officials said Birbeck spent his night off out in the cold to attempt to locate the dog. He ended up coming across two dogs that were very weak and in need of care.
When one of the dogs could not longer walk, Deputy Birbeck carried the dog the remainder of the way. Both of the dogs were taken to the humane society and given food and a warm place to sleep.
The humane society wanted to recognize the deputy and Jake and Hollie Larance with the Humane Society of Young County. We would like to thank them as well for a job well done.
