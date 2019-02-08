Award winning Graham artist celebrates 93rd birthday

GRAHAM, TX (TNN) - An award winning artist from Graham celebrated her 93rd birthday today doing what she loves the most - showing off her paintings.
Ten of her favorite pieces, dating from 1966 to 2014 were showcased inside Graham Savings.
Planning for the event began when Veila Jo Guinn was visiting with a Graham Savings’ representative, Ruby Jernigan and mentioned that she would love to do a final art show at the bank. Jernigan and her team went to work quickly after learning Guinn’s birthday was soon approaching. In only a few days the bank staff had the artwork on display and invitations out. “One of Mrs. Guinn’s first art shows was at Graham Savings,” Jernigan explains. “Mrs. Guinn told me that having another show here was like coming full circle and we are thrilled to be a part of her legacy.”
“It’s fun to watch people look at modern paintings because they’ll look at it like this and turn their head go all the way around if they could just put their head on something and just turn it ya know, I’ve sat there and watched them when they didn’t know I was the painter, and ya know its really something,” Guinn said.
Guinn has won multiple show awards from venues across the state including the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, the Houston Art League Show, the Sabine Area Art Exhibit, and the Texas Fine Art Association. Guinn’s most recent show was held in 2008 at the Kemp Center of the Arts.
