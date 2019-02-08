Award winning Graham artist celebrates 93rd birthday

Planning for the event began when Veila Jo Guinn was visiting with a Graham Savings’ representative, Ruby Jernigan and mentioned that she would love to do a final art show at the bank. Jernigan and her team went to work quickly after learning Guinn’s birthday was soon approaching. In only a few days the bank staff had the artwork on display and invitations out. “One of Mrs. Guinn’s first art shows was at Graham Savings,” Jernigan explains. “Mrs. Guinn told me that having another show here was like coming full circle and we are thrilled to be a part of her legacy.”