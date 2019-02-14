New bicycle rack unveiled in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A new bicycle rack was unveiled on Valentine’s Day in downtown Wichita Falls. The new rack is located outside Hook & Ladder on 7th Street.
The funds for the rack were generously donated by Teresa and Terry Caves. The theme for this rack represents the rise and history of Wichita Falls and the impact oil hand in its birth.
Eight more bike racks are currently on schedule to be revealed. Downtown Development thanked the community for its continued support.
