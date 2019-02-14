The Red Door serves up Valentine’s Day Lunch

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Red Door Senior Center served an annual Valentine’s Day lunch on Thursday. It is one of the biggest events of the year at the center.
Our very own Chris Horgen, Brenda Robledo, and Jesse Canales helped serve the meals. Seniors enjoyed steak dinners with chocolate covered strawberries for dessert.
Our crews took the opportunity to get some great life advice from some couples on Valentine’s Day. One couple that has been married for 67 years said their secret to making it last is working together and reminding each other how much they love one another.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at The Kitchen or for the Meals on Wheels program you can click here.
