GI Joe receives thousands of cards, gifts following viral post

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We’ve got an update about a birthday wish for a WWII veteran that is turning 100 years old this weekend.
A post that has since gone viral said Joe Cuba wanted 100 birthday cards to celebrate his 100th birthday. It gave the mailing address to the senior living center where he resides in Wichita Falls.
Since the post, he’s gotten cards from all over the country. In fact, in a post on Monday to the Brookdale Midwestern Facebook page a USPS worker was seen with thousands of letters, cards, and gifts for Mr. Cuba.
Officials with Brookdale Midwestern says Mr. Cuba has received thousands and more keep coming. His birthday is this Saturday, March 2. If you would like to send him a card his mailing address is 918 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls. TX 76302.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.