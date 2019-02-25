GI Joe receives thousands of cards, gifts following viral post

This photo was posted to the Brookdale MIdwestern Facebook page where WWII Veteran Joe Cuba lives. He asked for 100 birthday cards to celebrate his 100th birthday.
By Samantha Forester | February 25, 2019 at 5:53 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:32 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We’ve got an update about a birthday wish for a WWII veteran that is turning 100 years old this weekend.

A post that has since gone viral said Joe Cuba wanted 100 birthday cards to celebrate his 100th birthday. It gave the mailing address to the senior living center where he resides in Wichita Falls.

Thousands of people have sent cards, letters, and gifts to WWII Veteran Joe Cuba for his 100th Birthday. ((Source: Facebook))

Since the post, he’s gotten cards from all over the country. In fact, in a post on Monday to the Brookdale Midwestern Facebook page a USPS worker was seen with thousands of letters, cards, and gifts for Mr. Cuba.

Joe continues to be amazed with everyone's generosity. Keep the cards coming as we celebrate a 100 years with GI Joe...... Please like our page so you can keep up with GI Joe's birthday wish.

Officials with Brookdale Midwestern says Mr. Cuba has received thousands and more keep coming. His birthday is this Saturday, March 2. If you would like to send him a card his mailing address is 918 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls. TX 76302.

