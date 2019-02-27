Meet the students set to compete in the News Channel 6 Regional Spelling Bee

Nolan is 14 years old. He likes to play baseball in his free time. His favorite book is “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and his favorite historical figure is Stephen F. Austin. His admiration of Stephen F. Austin was because of his history teacher, Coach Payne. In history class, whenever someone would bring up Stephen F. Austin, Coach Payne would say, “a moment of silence for Stephen F. Austin.” Nolan thought it was funny and it stuck with him, but Nolan also likes Austin because he is the reason why Texas is what it is today.