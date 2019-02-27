SAFB to throw party for Joe Cuba

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Sheppard Air Force Base is planning a birthday party for a Wichita Falls veteran whose request for birthday cards went viral.
World War II Veteran Joe Cuba turns 100 years old this week. Sergeant Cuba became a social media phenomenon after he recently posted a request for 100 birthday cards. Since then, he has received thousands of cards from all over the world, and his story has been featured on local, national and international news broadcasts.
In a post on Monday to the Brookdale Midwestern Facebook page, a USPS worker was seen with thousands of letters, cards, and gifts for Mr. Cuba.
The SAFB celebration will be held Thursday. It is being hosted by the 365th Training Squadron based at Sheppard.
The event is open to base personnel only, however, our cameras will be on hand to capture all of the fun.
Joe’s birthday is this Saturday, March 2. If you would like to send him a card his mailing address is 918 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls. TX 76302.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.