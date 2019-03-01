DPS: Marijuana discovered after trooper stops mother, son for speeding

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers say they discovered 21 pounds of marijuana during a January traffic stop, according to newly released court documents.
Troopers pulled over a Chrysler Pacifica with California licence plates for speeding in a 60 MPH zone on January 13.
Troopers say they observed several indicators of criminal activity, but did not elaborate on charging documents. The driver consented to a search, during which the trooper discovered two large suitcases in the back of the minivan.
Inside, the troopers discovered 21 pounds of “high grade marijuana”.
A passenger in the car, 21 year old Christoper Avila of Houston claimed responsibility for the drugs. His mother, who was driving, was subsequently released from police custody.
Avila was charged with Possession of Marijuana, more then 5 pounds. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail with a bond of $10,000.
He has since bonded out of the Wichita County Jail.
