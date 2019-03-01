DPS: Two killed in crash near Bryson

NEAR BRYSON, TX (TNN) - Texas DPS Troopers say two people were killed Thursday afternoon after a crash near Bryson.
In a release, DPS Trooper Dan Buesing says the crash was reported two miles east of Bryson on US Highway 380 at around 5:30 p.m.
Troopers say a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Ricky Broom, 63 of Perrin was traveling east on Highway 380. Broom’s pickup crossed the center line entering the westbound lane of traffic.
A 2017 Honda SUV driven by Dennis Bennett, 58 of Jacksboro swerved to avoid Broom’s truck. The cars crashed into each other in the ditch causing major damage to both.
Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. Broom was airlifted to the John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth where he died about an hour and a half after the crash.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Bennett was the Superintendent of Jacksboro ISD for 13 years, before retiring as an educator three years ago, according to the Jacksboro Herald-Gazette.
Jacksboro school will release at noon on Monday so a memorial service for Bennett can be held in the Jacksboro High School Gym. The service is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
