Electra fourth graders plan pancake fundraiser for field trip

ELECTRA, TX (TNN) - Electra Elementary fourth graders are planning a fundraiser pancake dinner to help cover the costs of a field trip like none of them have had before.
“Not a lot of the kids in this area get the chance to leave Electra, when we brought it up they were obviously excited so I thought why not, let’s give it a shot,” fourth grader teacher Victoria Cavazos said.
The trip will take students to Fort Worth’s Stockyard, teaching the students up close about the livestock history of Texas.
It costs roughly a hundred dollars a student, more than the teachers wanted to ask the kids to pay. They planned a fundraiser pancake dinner on March 23 and have already found some supporters.
“We’re hoping now that maybe we can just pay for it all in full so even the students who still aren’t able to pay some of the costs won’t have to worry about any of it, and just going and having fun and learning something new,” Cavazos said.
They’ve had some help from the PTO covering the initial deposit for the trip, and local businesses like the Electra Hospital, Sonic and grocery stores are giving supplies for the pancake dinner itself.
The students are more than excited for a trip they wouldn’t normally get to take.
“We went to the pumpkin patch and that’s about the gist of the field trips they get to go to," fourth grade teacher Lacy Coker said. "They’re not only excited to travel further away but it’s a hands on experience.”
The $10 tickets are on sale now and can be bought early or at the door. Anyone looking to purchase early or donate supplies for the pancake dinner can contact Cavazos or Coker at victoria.cavazos@electraisd.net and lacey.coker@electraisd.net.
