First Alert: Coldest weather of the season on the way

Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days. We’re expecting scattered showers Saturday night, then maybe a mix of freezing, sleet and snow Sunday morning. Hard to say at this time if there will be icy roads Sunday morning. Our main weather problem Sunday is going to be a very cold north wind resulting in wind chills in the teens all day. That north wind will push the coldest air of the season into Texoma. Temperatures will drop to between 10 to 15 degrees in time for Monday morning commute. We’ll warm only to the 20s Monday afternoon. Temperatures should return to the 50s by Wednesday.