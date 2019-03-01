Longest-running TV shows of all time

(Gray News) – “Grey’s Anatomy” recently made television history by becoming the longest-running prime-time medical drama, surpassing “ER.”
Meredith Grey and company have been saving lives and defying odds since 2005, racking up 332 episodes (and counting).
While impressive, it’s nowhere near the top of the list across all genres.
Here are the Top 15 longest-running TV shows in the United States:
"ER" helped launch the acting careers of George Clooney, Julianna Margulies and Noah Wiley. We just loved to watch them operate in the halls of Chicago's County General Hospital.
Meredith, “McDreamy,” “McSteamy” and the rest of the gang have enthralled millions of fans for more than a decade at Seattle Grace Hospital as they save lives and sort out their own love lives.
This crime drama made science cool as the Las Vegas Police Department forensics team used physical evidence to solve murders in Sin City.
A family-based sitcom that plays on the hijinks of a working man who tries to balance his career with his family life. There’s an outspoken wife Kathy and a sassy kid or two or three. The show usually ended in song, because when dad’s a successful nightclub singer that’s a requirement.
Infidelity, health scares, rape, murder, kidnapping, assassinations, drug smuggling, corporate intrigue and criminal investigations, the prime-time soap (and “Dallas” spinoff) had it all.
J.R. Ewing. The name says it all. Well, that and greed, manipulation and blackmail. The Texas oil baron used them all to achieve his ambitions. And don’t forget his long-suffering wife Sue Ellen.
This is “CSI” with a military twist. Join the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s Major Case Response Team and Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs as they solve crimes, just watch the back of your head.
Watch as widower Steve Douglas raises his three sons (yes, it’s in the title). The sons grow up and the family expands.
The adventures of another widower, but this time in the Old West. Ben Cartwright and his sons Adam, “Hoss,” and “Little Joe” run and defend their ranch while helping the surrounding community in the 1860s.
This sitcom starred the real-life Nelson family – Ozzie and Harriet Nelson with their two sons Ricky and David. As Rick Nelson, Ricky went on to a music career and became one of the biggest teen idols of the 1950s.
The crimes are horrible – rape, sexual assault and child molestation – but we love to watch the specially trained squad of detectives of the NYPD solve them.
A twist on the classic crime drama, approaching the story from two different vantage points – the police investigation and the criminal court case. The stories were often adapted from current headlines.
“What is it, girl? Timmy fell down a well?” Thanks to the Martin family and their beloved collie, Lassie, that’s a part of the American lexicon.
Dodge City’s a tough place, but Marshal Matt Dillon was up to the task for two decades.
Satire. Irreverence. Duff Beer. The Simpson family and the rest of Springfield have been dishing it out for 30 years.
