Trooper discovers nearly 50 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Source: WCSO
By Nicholas Davis | March 1, 2019 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 3:19 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Department of Public Safety Troopers say they discovered nearly fifty pounds of marijuana after stopping a car for speeding in Wichita County.

According to court documents, Troopers stopped a car driven by 56-year-old Ellie Cortez of California for traveling three miles per hour above the posted limit of 75 MPH.

Cortez consented to a search of the car after the trooper noticed what he described in charging documents as indicators of criminal activity.

During the search, the Trooper found a duffel bag containing 48.6 pounds of marijuana.

Cortez was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $25,000. As of Friday afternoon, she no longer appears in the Wichita County Jail inmate roster.

