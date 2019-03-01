Trooper discovers nearly 50 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Department of Public Safety Troopers say they discovered nearly fifty pounds of marijuana after stopping a car for speeding in Wichita County.
According to court documents, Troopers stopped a car driven by 56-year-old Ellie Cortez of California for traveling three miles per hour above the posted limit of 75 MPH.
Cortez consented to a search of the car after the trooper noticed what he described in charging documents as indicators of criminal activity.
During the search, the Trooper found a duffel bag containing 48.6 pounds of marijuana.
Cortez was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $25,000. As of Friday afternoon, she no longer appears in the Wichita County Jail inmate roster.
